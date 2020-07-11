EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials this week approved $700,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for projects and fire and safety equipment.

The Grants Committee voted Monday to approve the CDBG funding on projects to include storm drainage and water main improvements, as well fire and safety equipment. The County Board will take action on the grant funding July 15.

“CDBG plays an instrumental role in advancing locally driven projects that create jobs and contribute to economic growth,” County Board member David Michael (Highland) and Grants Committee chair said.

The CDBG funding, which is made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides annual grants to states and localities to invest federal dollars in communities across the country. Madison County is a designated entitlement county, which allows it to receive CDBG funds directly from HUD rather than through the state of Illinois’s competitive funding program.

Michael said that the projects being done would help pay for necessary improvements or equipment for each community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This helps taxing districts pay for something or make improvements they may not otherwise be able to make,” Michael said.

County Board member Bruce Malone (Alton) and member of the Grants Committee said that monies are awarded to communities that meet the qualifications for low-to-moderate income residential neighborhoods.

“Every community within the county has areas that qualify for CDBG funding,” Malone said.

He said that cities of Alton and Granite City receive their own CDBG funding for projects.

Communities will receive $100,000 in CDBG funds. The taxing districts and projects/equipment include:

Edwardsville — storm water drainage and sanitary sewer improvements for West Dunn Street.

Fort Russell Township — Meadowbrook Fire Protection District equipment to include turnout gear, AED life pack and Lucas Auto Compression Device

Godfrey — drainage improvements that include a detention basic and associated piping, inlets and ditches to catch storm runoff at Gladys Avenue and Isabel Street.

Olive Township — Olive Fire Protection District equipment to include 12 self-contained breathing apparatus or air packs

Worden — installation of storm sewers, inlets, pipe culverts and ditch grading to improve drainage on Cemetery Road

Wood River — replace 1,885 linear feet of 4-ince iron water line with 12-inch PVC waterline on State Street and includes valves, fire hydrants and service connections

Wood River Township — Cottage Hills Fire Protection District equipment to include 12 self-contained breathing apparatus or air packs.

More like this:

Related Video: