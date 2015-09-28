Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan today announced Madison County has obtained funding through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development to assist low-income county residents with the cost of home energy bills.

“As winter approaches and temperatures drop, many less fortunate county residents citizens need assistance with heating their residences,” Dunstan said. “Although unemployment in Madison County has dropped to right at five percent, many of the people who benefit from this program, especially the elderly and children, are unable to work. For them, the support available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is essential.”

LIHEAP is designed to assist low-income citizens by offsetting the rising cost of home energy. The program begins October 1, 2015, with a special priority period, October 1, 2015 through October 31, 2015, for applicants with an elderly (age 60 or older) and/or disabled household member, and Madison County residents who may also be disconnected or under imminent threat of disconnection from their utilities.

Beginning November 2, 2015, households with children under age six (6) and households who are disconnected from their utilities may apply for enrollment in the program. All other households will be allowed to apply starting December1, 2015 through May 31, 2016. Once the LIHEAP funds are depleted no additional applications will be accepted, regardless of the date.

The Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance Office administers the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and can help residents with the application process.

Persons wishing to apply for enrollment in the energy assistance program contact the nearest Outreach Site in their area for an appointment.

The sites are:

Madison County Energy (Edwardsville) -- 296-6485

Riverbend Family Ministries – 251-9790

Granite City Housing Facility -- 876-4232

Madison County Urban League (Alton) -- 463-1906 Madison County Urban League (Madison) -- 877-8860

Chouteau Township -- 931-0323

Collinsville Township -- 344-1290

Edwardsville Township-- 656-0292

Ft. Russell Township -- 377-5660

Jarvis Township Senior Center (Seniors Only)- 667-2022

Highland Area Christian Ministry -- 654-9295

Olive Township -- 637-2630

Senior Services Plus -- 465-3298

Venice Township -- 452-1121

Persons applying for home energy assistance must provide proof of income from all household members for the 30-day period prior to the application date, proof of most recent energy bill(s) and proof of social security number(s) for all household members. Applications for home energy assistance are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. All households that are interested in applying are encouraged to call and make an appointment as early as possible. Home energy assistance payments made to eligible households are approved on a one-time basis. Income guidelines for this program are as follows:

Size of Household

Gross Income for 30 Days

Prior to Application Date

Madison County residents with questions regarding the LIHEAP Program may contact the Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance at 618-296-6485

