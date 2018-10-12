EDWARDSVILLE — Kevin A. Campbell, 38, was charged with two counts of First Degree Murder (Class M), and one count Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon (Class 2) in the shooting death of Tyrone Williams.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons made the announcement about the charges Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred on Saturday, October 6, 2018, in Venice, IL., that left one man dead.

Gibbons said officers from the Venice Police Department were called to the parking lot of Williams Autobody after a 911 call at 12:06 a.m. early Saturday morning in response to a shooting. The victim, Tyrone Williams, was located in the parking lot. Detectives have determined that a dispute arose earlier that evening, leading to an altercation on the parking lot. During the exchange, Campell shot the victim seven times and fled the scene.

“The State’s Attorney’s Violent Crimes Unit has been working alongside investigators throughout this case and are fully engaged and ready to bring justice for the victim, his loved ones, and our whole community," Gibbons said. "We will confront this senseless violence with the harshest consequences available and fight to the end to ensure Justice will be done.”

State’s Attorney Gibbons also thanked the Venice Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office for their collaborative efforts in investigating this case.

Bond was set at $2,500,000 by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp. If convicted, the maximum penalty for First Degree Murder is 20-60 years in prison with a possible enhancement making the sentencing range from 45 years to a Life Sentence. The maximum penalty for a Class 2 felony is 3-7 years in prison.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

