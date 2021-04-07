Madison County Announces 2021 PEP Grant Requests Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. 2021 PEP Grant Requests Madison County today announced 2021 PEP Grant Requests. The U.S. Department of Education awards the Carol M. White Physical Education program (PEP) grants. These are the requests city by city: Alton Park & Recreation Amount Requested: $110,924.00 Scope of Project: Alton Park and Rec. PEP Loan Installment James H. Killion Park – Washington Ave. & Salu St. Construct ADA compliant pathways Gordon Moore Park – 4550 College Ave. New bleachers

Simpson Court Resurfacing

ADA Sidewalk improvements

Lighting Bollards Rock Springs Park – 2116 College Ave. Sidewalks and walking paths Norside Park – Rozier St. & Davis St. Erosion Control Dormann Square Park – 7th & Easton St. 2 ADA collapsible bollards

3 ADA parking signs

Erosion Control Village of Bethalto Amount Requested: $38,320.00 Scope of Project: Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park (325 E. Central St.) Loan repayment

Playground Equipment Alhambra Township Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Alhambra Township Park Asphalt existing walking trail from the parking lot to the lake, to the west, around the back side of the lake and join the trail near the road at the back side of the park (1530 feet long by 6 feet wide) Chouteau Township Amount Requested: $16,760.00 Scope of Project: Chouteau Township Park Resurface and seal walking path

Install electric at two gazebos and two pavilions City of Highland Amount Requested: $39,116.00 Scope of Project: The Plaza – 913 Main St. (new development) Concrete bags games (x2)

Chess/checker tables (x4)

Planters (x5) City Square – 914 Main St. Concrete apron to replace mulch and vegetation around the fountain Silver Lake Park – Highland Park Rd. Concrete retaining walls to replace rotting railroad ties Misc. Final loan installment Collinsville Park and Recreation Amount Requested: $89,604.00 Scope of Project: Woodland Park Construction of five new shelters and one amphitheater Collinsville Township Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Senior Center Exercise equipment including weight rack, mats, blocks, elliptical machine

Speaking Podium

Chairs, dollies, tables, plates, microwave East Alton Park and Recreation Amount Requested: $25,184.00 Scope of Project: Lions Park – 615 Third St. Replace existing playground surface around the playground equipment City of Edwardsville Amount Requested: $106,524.00 Scope of Project: Plummer Family Park Repay loan Edwardsville Township Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Township Park – 6863 Center Grove Rd. Tennis court resurfacing Foster Township Amount Requested: $15,996.00 Scope of Project: Foster Township Park: Repay loan for museum Village of Glen Carbon Amount Requested: $51,860.00 Scope of Project: Miner Park – 194 S. Main St. Replacement of all wood cross beams and supports for four pavilions Ray Schon Memorial Park Permanent lighting for the monument sign Village of Godfrey Amount Requested: $71,868.00 Scope of Project: Glazebrook Sports Park Splash Pad (option 1)

Reconstruction of field 1 baseball diamond (option 2) Granite City Park District: Amount Requested: $120,736.00 Scope of Project: Wilson Park Surveillance Cameras

Water Feature

Pool deck feature Athletic Fields ABI Leveler – allows for crown removal on athletic fields Worthen Park Outdoor fitness equipment Article continues after sponsor message Village of Hamel: Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Hamel Community Park/Building Resurface basketball court, replace fencing, upgrade light fixture

HVAC upgrades to community center

Development of new park named Hamel Dog Park which includes ADA compliant walkways from MCT Trail, fencing, dog park amenities Village of Hartford: Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Misc. Purchase two new mowers for parks Village of Livingston Amount Requested: $13,000.00 Scope of Project: John Slifka Memorial Park Repair, clean and upgrade the building in the park with a new roof, new plumbing and paint City of Madison Amount Requested: $15,660.00 Scope of Project: Purchase zero turn mower

Replace trees, shrubs, plants and flowers located at city parks as needed Village of Marine Amount Requested: $12,923.91 Scope of Project: Village Park Playground Equipment Heritage Park Railing along walking path

Adding a bottling filling station Village of Maryville Amount Requested: $31,182.82 Scope of Project: Drost Park Pep loan repayment

Park benches, pickle ball courts, blowers, weed trimmers, pole saw, chain saws, earth auger and bits, concrete and sonotube New Douglas Township Amount Requested: $14,380.00 Scope of Project: Community garden and ball field utility vehicle

Community garden irrigation improvements

Indoor and outdoor sports equipment

Improvements for outdoor volleyball court, baseball and softball diamond Village of New Douglas Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: New mower

New Christmas lighting

New flag pole

5 bike wave surface mount bike rack

ADA picnic table

Landscaping materials for flagpole

ADA drinking fountain Village of Pontoon Beach Amount Requested: $23,592.00 Scope of Project: Randall D. Dalton Veterans Park: Install a 5’x3’ bronze plaque on a 4’x4’ concrete base and 6’x36’ brick vertical wall to match existing brick Jamie Lynn Memorial Park: Install 25’ flag pole

Plant 8, 2’ tall trees Roxana Community Park District Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Roxana Park Installation of lights, poles, wiring and an electrical panel at the Picnic Diamond youth baseball/softball field Wood River Parks and Recreation Amount Requested: $42,520.00 Scope of Project: Payment on new loan that will be requested for mower in April Emerick Park (1001 6th St.) Renovate Rotary field with new drainage, backstop and seating area Wood River Township Amount Requested: $26,556.00 Scope of Project: Kutter Park – 255 Franklin Ave., Cottage Hills, IL 62010 Renovation of tennis courts: new posts, nets, resurfacing, and creation of pickle ball court overlay on one tennis court Village of Worden Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Annual payment of the PEP Loan Village of South Roxana Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Village Hall Park Basketball court reconstruction and repair including concrete, field goals and fencing St. Jacob Park District Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Update pavilion 1

Add additional wall to pavilion 2

Remodel of main bathrooms Tri-Township Park District Amount Requested: $64,595.00 Scope of Project: Park Cell Phone App

Asphalt section of walking trail

Mulch for playgrounds

Utility tractor

Ceiling on pavilion 1 Venice Park District Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Replace flooring in community park center Williamson Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Williamson Park Replace fencing around tennis courts