Madison County Announces 2021 PEP Grant Requests
2021 PEP Grant Requests
Madison County today announced 2021 PEP Grant Requests.
The U.S. Department of Education awards the Carol M. White Physical Education program (PEP) grants.
These are the requests city by city:
Alton Park & Recreation
Amount Requested: $110,924.00
Scope of Project:
Alton Park and Rec.
- PEP Loan Installment
James H. Killion Park – Washington Ave. & Salu St.
- Construct ADA compliant pathways
Gordon Moore Park – 4550 College Ave.
- New bleachers
- Simpson Court Resurfacing
- ADA Sidewalk improvements
- Lighting Bollards
Rock Springs Park – 2116 College Ave.
- Sidewalks and walking paths
Norside Park – Rozier St. & Davis St.
- Erosion Control
Dormann Square Park – 7th & Easton St.
- 2 ADA collapsible bollards
- 3 ADA parking signs
- Erosion Control
Village of Bethalto
Amount Requested: $38,320.00
Scope of Project:
Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park (325 E. Central St.)
- Loan repayment
- Playground Equipment
Alhambra Township
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Alhambra Township Park
- Asphalt existing walking trail from the parking lot to the lake, to the west, around the back side of the lake and join the trail near the road at the back side of the park (1530 feet long by 6 feet wide)
Chouteau Township
Amount Requested: $16,760.00
Scope of Project:
Chouteau Township Park
- Resurface and seal walking path
- Install electric at two gazebos and two pavilions
City of Highland
Amount Requested: $39,116.00
Scope of Project:
The Plaza – 913 Main St. (new development)
- Concrete bags games (x2)
- Chess/checker tables (x4)
- Planters (x5)
City Square – 914 Main St.
- Concrete apron to replace mulch and vegetation around the fountain
Silver Lake Park – Highland Park Rd.
- Concrete retaining walls to replace rotting railroad ties
Misc.
- Final loan installment
Collinsville Park and Recreation
Amount Requested: $89,604.00
Scope of Project:
Woodland Park
- Construction of five new shelters and one amphitheater
Collinsville Township
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Senior Center
- Exercise equipment including weight rack, mats, blocks, elliptical machine
- Speaking Podium
- Chairs, dollies, tables, plates, microwave
East Alton Park and Recreation
Amount Requested: $25,184.00
Scope of Project:
Lions Park – 615 Third St.
- Replace existing playground surface around the playground equipment
City of Edwardsville
Amount Requested: $106,524.00
Scope of Project:
Plummer Family Park
- Repay loan
Edwardsville Township
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Township Park – 6863 Center Grove Rd.
- Tennis court resurfacing
Foster Township
Amount Requested: $15,996.00
Scope of Project:
Foster Township Park:
- Repay loan for museum
Village of Glen Carbon
Amount Requested: $51,860.00
Scope of Project:
Miner Park – 194 S. Main St.
- Replacement of all wood cross beams and supports for four pavilions
Ray Schon Memorial Park
- Permanent lighting for the monument sign
Village of Godfrey
Amount Requested: $71,868.00
Scope of Project:
Glazebrook Sports Park
- Splash Pad (option 1)
- Reconstruction of field 1 baseball diamond (option 2)
Granite City Park District:
Amount Requested: $120,736.00
Scope of Project:
Wilson Park
- Surveillance Cameras
- Water Feature
- Pool deck feature
Athletic Fields
- ABI Leveler – allows for crown removal on athletic fields
Worthen Park
- Outdoor fitness equipment
Village of Hamel:
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Hamel Community Park/Building
- Resurface basketball court, replace fencing, upgrade light fixture
- HVAC upgrades to community center
- Development of new park named Hamel Dog Park which includes ADA compliant walkways from MCT Trail, fencing, dog park amenities
Village of Hartford:
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Misc.
- Purchase two new mowers for parks
Village of Livingston
Amount Requested: $13,000.00
Scope of Project:
John Slifka Memorial Park
- Repair, clean and upgrade the building in the park with a new roof, new plumbing and paint
City of Madison
Amount Requested: $15,660.00
Scope of Project:
- Purchase zero turn mower
- Replace trees, shrubs, plants and flowers located at city parks as needed
Village of Marine
Amount Requested: $12,923.91
Scope of Project:
Village Park
- Playground Equipment
Heritage Park
- Railing along walking path
- Adding a bottling filling station
Village of Maryville
Amount Requested: $31,182.82
Scope of Project:
Drost Park
- Pep loan repayment
- Park benches, pickle ball courts, blowers, weed trimmers, pole saw, chain saws, earth auger and bits, concrete and sonotube
New Douglas Township
Amount Requested: $14,380.00
Scope of Project:
- Community garden and ball field utility vehicle
- Community garden irrigation improvements
- Indoor and outdoor sports equipment
- Improvements for outdoor volleyball court, baseball and softball diamond
Village of New Douglas
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
- New mower
- New Christmas lighting
- New flag pole
- 5 bike wave surface mount bike rack
- ADA picnic table
- Landscaping materials for flagpole
- ADA drinking fountain
Village of Pontoon Beach
Amount Requested: $23,592.00
Scope of Project:
Randall D. Dalton Veterans Park:
- Install a 5’x3’ bronze plaque on a 4’x4’ concrete base and 6’x36’ brick vertical wall to match existing brick
Jamie Lynn Memorial Park:
- Install 25’ flag pole
- Plant 8, 2’ tall trees
Roxana Community Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Roxana Park
- Installation of lights, poles, wiring and an electrical panel at the Picnic Diamond youth baseball/softball field
Wood River Parks and Recreation
Amount Requested: $42,520.00
Scope of Project:
- Payment on new loan that will be requested for mower in April
Emerick Park (1001 6th St.)
- Renovate Rotary field with new drainage, backstop and seating area
Wood River Township
Amount Requested: $26,556.00
Scope of Project:
Kutter Park – 255 Franklin Ave., Cottage Hills, IL 62010
- Renovation of tennis courts: new posts, nets, resurfacing, and creation of pickle ball court overlay on one tennis court
Village of Worden
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
- Annual payment of the PEP Loan
Village of South Roxana
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Village Hall Park
- Basketball court reconstruction and repair including concrete, field goals and fencing
St. Jacob Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
- Update pavilion 1
- Add additional wall to pavilion 2
- Remodel of main bathrooms
Tri-Township Park District
Amount Requested: $64,595.00
Scope of Project:
- Park Cell Phone App
- Asphalt section of walking trail
- Mulch for playgrounds
- Utility tractor
- Ceiling on pavilion 1
Venice Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
- Replace flooring in community park center
Williamson
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Williamson Park
- Replace fencing around tennis courts
