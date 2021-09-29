EDWARDSVILLE — The Alton Police Department, Madison County State’s Attorney’s office, Madison County Circuit Clerk’s office, and The Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm will be hosting a “Road to Work” event in November, which will allow local residents the opportunity to receive legal assistance for traffic-related misdemeanors and warrants.

The event will be held on November 4 at the Alton Police Department and is being hosted with the hope of removing barriers that prevent area residents from finding and holding gainful employment.

“These community partnerships are incredibly valuable, and I hope this is an opportunity that many will take advantage of to help forge a beginning,” said Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido. “Our goal is to eliminate past employment obstacles while providing resources for employment opportunities in our community so our local residents can continue to succeed.”

Volunteer attorneys, prosecutors from the State’s Attorney’s Office, staff from the Circuit Clerk’s Office, as well as other professionals will be on hand to help attendees seek resolutions to misdemeanors and warrants related to traffic and child support issues. Staff from the Illinois Secretary of State’s mobile unit will also be in attendance to print new driver’s licenses for those who qualify.

“This innovative public-private partnership is a testament to our community,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “Justice is essential to our future, but also a clear path to a second chance so individuals can get their lives back on track. We want to ensure that all the residents of Madison County have the opportunity to hold and maintain quality jobs and support themselves and their families.”

“This event is a win-win for everyone involved,” said Madison County Circuit Clerk Tom McRae. “The hope is that we are able to assist those with minor traffic violations so they can get their licenses back and be productive wage earners. Local employers additionally benefit by having additional qualified workers in this historically tight labor market”.

Local employers and officials from the Madison County Employment and Training Office will also be in attendance to provide information on available job openings and training opportunities.

The “Road to Work” event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 4 at the Alton Police Department, which is located at 1700 E. Broadway in Alton. Pre-registration is highly recommended, and can be completed at tiny.cc/RoadtoWork. For more information, please email SAinfo@co.madison.il.us.

