Edwardsville, IL – In these difficult economic times the process of purchasing a home and keeping from going into foreclosure can be frustrating and intimidating. In response, Madison County organizations are sponsoring an Affordable Housing Fair, to provide valuable information for families seeking homeownership assistance. This free event will be held on June 26st from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at the N.O. Nelson Campus, Lewis& Clark Community College, 600 Troy Road in Edwardsville. Drawings for door prizes will be held throughout the afternoon. Winners need not be present to win.

Several seminars are scheduled, including: The Home Buying Process, Home Buyer Assistance/Loan Programs, All about Credit, Accessibility/Rehabilitation Programs &Funding, VA programs and Services and Foreclosure Prevention Programs. Madison County Veterans’ Assistance Commission, Madison Circuit Courts, the Office of the Attorney General, Illinois Housing Development Authority, State of Illinois Treasurer’s Office, USDA Rural Development, Madison Community Development, Greater Gateway REALTORS, Clearpoint Credit Counseling Solutions, Justine PETERSEN and U.S. Bank are some of the presenters. All sponsors will have booths where attendees will be able to obtain information on many special programs. Accessible transportation is available via bus routes #16 and #19. For more information about this event, contact Robin Benson at 217-522-7985 or rbenson@iltech.org.

