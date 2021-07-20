EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Chairman's office sent out a notice at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that the Madison County Administration Building and the Courthouse lost electricity after a transformer blew in Edwardsville along Main Street. At 11:48 a.m. on Tuesday, the county announced service had been restored.

Phones were also out for a period of time, Ellis said. The power was out close to two hours before it was turned back on.

Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said personnel was dispatched to the scene to make the repairs as soon as the call came into the office.

"The outage was near our Edwardsville Second Street substation," Bretsch added.



