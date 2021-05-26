EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Department (MCHD) announces that their COVID-19 vaccination clinics are expanding again. 11 of 13 districts will host vaccine clinic sites within their district. The first school district clinic was in Madison at Long Elementary School on May 15th with 92 people being vaccinated of which 34 were under 18 years old. Yesterday, MCHD conducted a clinic at Granite City High School with 204 people getting vaccinated including 125 people under the age of 18.

Since May 13th when MCHD began vaccinating 12-15 year olds, 13th-May 24th, MCHD vaccinated 1,126 people ages 12-15. Since the beginning of vaccinations through yesterday, MCHD has vaccinated 2,632 people ages 16-17, and 1,126 people ages 12-15.

The School District Clinic Locations are open to the public regardless of where you live, work, or attend school. Each site will have the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone who is 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine (12-17 y/o must have a parent/guardian with them). Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome. School District Location Clinics are currently set through early July with 2 different dates per site. Each School District Location Clinic is open 3:30pm-7:30pm. Long Elementary School in Madison has their second clinic on Saturday, June 5th which operates 11am-5pm.

The COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved for vaccinations of 12-17 year olds. Minors (12-17 years old) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Minors do not need an ID or birth certificate; however, the parent or guardian will be asked to show their ID. The COVID-19 Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are only approved for those who are 18 and older.

School District Clinic Sites are open 3:30pm-7:30pm unless otherwise noted. Dates, locations, and host districts are as follows:

Triad High School, Troy – May 27th

Trimpe Middle School, Bethalto – June 2nd

Alton High School, Alton – June 3rd

Long Elementary School, Madison (second clinic) – June 5th (11am-5pm)

Collinsville Middle School, Collinsville – June 7th

Liberty Middle School, Edwardsville – June 8th

Highland Primary School, Highland – June 9th

Granite City High School, Granite City (second clinic) – June 14th

East Alton Middle School (hosted by East Alton School District, Wood River-Hartford School District, and East Alton-Wood River Community High School District) – June 16th

Triad High School, Troy – June 17th

Trimpe Middle School, Bethalto – June 23rd

Alton High School, Alton – June 24th

Collinsville Middle School, Collinsville – June 28th

Liberty Middle School, Edwardsville – June 29th

Highland Primary School, Highland – June 30th

East Alton Middle School (hosted by East Alton School District, Wood River-Hartford School District, and East Alton-Wood River Community High School District) – July 7th

Links to schedule appointments for the School District Clinics are located at www.madisonchd.org . Click on the green Appointments bar at the top of homepage. That will take you to all of vaccine site links. Not all of these school locations appointment links have been posted yet but will be soon.

If someone needs assistance scheduling their appointment, please call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 on Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm.

