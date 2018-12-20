EDWARDSVILLE – A Madison Police officer has been charged regarding a Nov. 11, 2018 incident in Granite City.

Officer Michael J. Renth, 45, was charged with one count of domestic battery, a Class A Misdemeanor, for allegedly punching Emily Renth, described in the charges as a family member, in the face with his fist. According to a release from the Madison County State's Attorney's Office, this incident occurred outside Pavia's Place in Granite City.

Bond for Renth was set at $5,000. Renth faces a year in jail or a fine of up to $2,500, if convicted.

