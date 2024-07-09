STAUNTON - Madison Communications Technicians, Bryan Huffstutler, Myron High, Randy Miller, and Erick Goode attended the SCTE Lincoln Chapter Cable-Tec Games in Bloomington, IL on Thursday, June 27th.

The SCTE (Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers) is an international organization that is split up between 68 chapters. The four technicians did an outstanding job representing Madison Communications and the SCTE Gateway Chapter competing against 8 other teams consisting of technicians from Mediacom and Comcast.

Madison Communications took home 2nd place overall along with technician, Bryan Huffstutler taking home 2nd overall, 1st in Drop Connection, 2nd in OTDR, and 3rd in Cable Splicing. Randy Miller took home 2nd in Meter Reading, and Erick Goode took home 1st in Jeopardy and 3rd place in MTDR!

MTDR is short for Metallic Time Domain Reflectometer that is used for finding faults in metallic cables such as twisted pair copper and coax. OTDR is short for Optical Time Domain Reflectometer that is used for finding faults in fiber cables.

Out of the 20 potential medals to be awarded at the contest, the Madison technicians took home 8 of them!

The Madison team looks forward to their future advancements within the SCTE Gateway Chapter and are honored to be a part of this international organization.

