ST.LOUIS – Madison Communications in Staunton, IL was awarded the 2020 Better Business Bureau (BBB) TORCH Award for BBB Serving Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois.

TORCH Awards honor businesses and nonprofits demonstrating high ethics in their treatment of customers, employees and suppliers. Ten businesses and two nonprofits are receiving TORCH Awards in 2020.

“BBB TORCH Awards recognize companies and charities committed to exceptional standards and high ethics,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “These organizations have truly joined BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust in an exemplary way, and they are role models for others in the community.”

Madison Communications is an internet, TV, and telecommunications company serving Madison and Macoupin counties in Illinois, with a focus on rural communities.

“When a trusted local organization recognizes another trusted local organization that promotes the same values, this speaks volumes to consumers,” says Dawn Huth, Manager of Sales and Marketing.

Huth adds: “2020 was a year of great uncertainty. I believe that consumers are looking for integrity and guidance, now more than ever.”

Madison Communications and other TORCH Award winners were recognized during small, socially distanced ceremonies at their offices coordinated by BBB.



