Madison and Macoupin County Drives Set: American Red Cross Is In Urgent Need Of Blood Donations Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthy individuals who are in good health are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. "The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures, increasing the demand for blood products," Joe Zydl, St. Louis American Red Cross External Communications Manager said.

Blood donors are urgently needed to make donation appointments to prevent another shortage like the one that occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Zydl added. "In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30 percent after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis," Zydl said. "At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need." All those who come to give through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. And thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.* “Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.” It’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days. So, they must constantly be replenished. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of donors and blood drive hosts to ensure blood products are readily available for patients. Blood drive safety precautions Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance. Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 27-June 19: Illinois Madison Alton 6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA, 304 E. 3rd Street Bethalto 6/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Leaders Save Lives, 213 N Prairie St. Collinsville 6/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza East Alton 5/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Club Fitness East Alton, 47 Eastgate Plaza 5/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness East Alton, 47 Eastgate Plaza 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Dr Glen Carbon 6/8/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department, 430 Glen Carbon Road 6/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St Godfrey 6/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Simmons Bank, 2810 Godfrey Rd. Saint Jacob 6/11/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 S Douglas St Worden 6/14/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Worden American Legion, 237 W Wall St. _______________ Macoupin Shipman 6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St. Staunton 6/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Associated Bank, 115 S. Elm St. _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street Fairview Heights 5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/28/2020: 1:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/4/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/11/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/18/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail New Athens 5/29/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street O Fallon 6/2/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Clare School, 214 West 3rd Street 6/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park Saint Libory 6/4/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Libory Fire Protection District, 7322 State Route 15 _______________ Bond Greenville 6/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive Mulberry Grove 5/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mulberry Grove Community Building, 100 E Maple Street _______________ Christian Moweaqua 6/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 125 East South _______________ Clay Flora 6/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343 Xenia 6/9/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Daggs Auction Company, 230 CO Hwy 16 _______________ Clinton Breese 6/5/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Breese Fire Department, 50 N Germantown Road Carlyle 6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dairy Queen, 910 12th Street 6/18/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1471 Fairfax Street Hoffman 6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Avenue Trenton 6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church, 325 South Jefferson _______________ Coles Charleston 6/10/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lantz Gym, 600 Lincoln Avenue 6/10/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Preschool, 902 Cleveland Ave Mattoon 5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 221 North 16th Street, PO Box 875 5/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue 6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue 6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., KC Summers, 117 South 19th Street 6/11/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road 6/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pilson Auto-Mattoon, Pilson Ford Lincoln, 2000 Lake Land Blvd 6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue _______________ Crawford Flat Rock 6/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street Oblong 6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 South Range Palestine 5/27/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street Robinson 6/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lincoln Trail College, 11220 State Highway 1 6/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln _______________ Cumberland Greenup 6/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street Neoga 6/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th _______________ Effingham Effingham 5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Culvers, 1510 W Fayette Ave 6/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heartland Dental, 1200 Network Centre Drive Mason 6/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37 _______________ Fayette Brownstown 6/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 421 South College Avenue Saint Elmo 6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Church Hall, Route 40 Vandalia 5/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA-Vandalia, 710 Rock Island Ave 6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fayette Co. Health Dept., 416 W. Edwards _______________ Franklin Benton 6/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franklin Hospital, 203 Bailey Lane Sesser 5/27/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Jesus Center, 212 West Callie Street _______________ Jasper Newton 6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren Sainte Marie 6/14/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass _______________ Marion Centralia 5/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street 5/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bible Based Community Church, 104 N Pine St 6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St. 6/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 413 East Broadway Patoka 6/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 543, North Washington Salem 5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1900 N Broadway Ave 5/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salem First Baptist Church, 721 W Main St 6/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby _______________ Monroe Columbia 5/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 6/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 6/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street _______________ Montgomery Litchfield 6/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison _______________ Randolph Chester 6/17/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke Red Bud 6/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud VFW Post 6632, 815 Locust Street Sparta 5/27/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sparta Auxilary Room, Broadway Plaza 6/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sparta Auxilary Room, Broadway Plaza 6/9/2020: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street Steeleville 6/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steeleville High School, 701 South Sparta Street _______________ Richland Olney 5/31/2020: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road 6/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Pacific Cycle, 4730 E Radio Tower Lane 6/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, 800 East Locust 6/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street _______________ Shelby Findlay 6/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 216 E South 2nd St Shelbyville 6/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shelby Christian Church, 200 N. Hickory Stewardson 6/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street _______________ Washington Hoyleton 6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran School, 155 North Main Street Nashville 6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lighthouse Community Church, 7457 State Route 127 Okawville 5/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Okawville Community Fire Protection District, 305 S. Front Street Missouri Crawford Bourbon 6/8/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street Cuba 6/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuba United Methodist Church, 903 W. Washington Blvd. _______________ Franklin New Haven 6/3/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100 Pacific 6/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 320 West Meramec Street 6/8/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St. Saint Clair 6/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial Sullivan 6/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, 751 Sappington Bridge Union 5/27/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington 6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Baptist Association, 785 Butterfield Drive 6/19/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception-Union, 6 West State Street Washington 5/27/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street 5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/1/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/2/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/3/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/8/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/9/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 Article continues after sponsor message 6/10/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/15/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1121 Columbus Lane 6/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/17/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street _______________ Jefferson Arnold 6/1/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd. 6/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd Crystal City 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive Imperial 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road _______________ Lincoln Troy 6/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Journey Church, 366 S. Lincoln Drive 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Woods Fort Restaurant and Banquet Center, #1 Country Club Drive _______________ Montgomery Middletown 6/1/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Middletown Baptist Church, 302 Johnson Street _______________ Saint Charles Dardenne Prairie 6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caregivers Inn, 1297 Feise Rd O Fallon 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis Cardinals - St Charles County, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave Saint Charles 5/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Charles Harley Davidson, 3830 West Clay 6/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main 6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Ambush, Family Arena, 2002 S River Road 6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Charles Harley Davidson, 3830 West Clay 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Rd Saint Peters 5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 6/2/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wentzville United Methodist Church, 725 Wall Street 6/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Pkwy #500 6/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Pkwy #500 _______________ Saint Francois Desloge 5/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant Farmington 6/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty 6/9/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road 6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd 6/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road 6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St. 6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive _______________ Saint Louis Affton 6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd. Ballwin 6/6/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 327 Woods Mill Road 6/14/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd. 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive Bridgeton 5/28/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Manheim St Louis, 13813 St. Charles Rock Rd Chesterfield 5/27/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/28/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/1/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vertical Fellowship, 17795 Wild Horse Creek Rd 6/2/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vertical Fellowship, 17795 Wild Horse Creek Rd 6/3/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/4/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/8/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/9/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/10/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/11/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/16/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Business Training Library, 14500 S outer 40 rd. 6/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/18/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Clayton 5/27/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec Creve Coeur 6/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., USA Mortgage, 12140 Woodcrest Executive Drive, Suite 150 Eureka 6/3/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 North Central Florissant 5/27/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/3/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/4/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/11/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/15/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/16/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/17/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/18/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Kirkwood 5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor 6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer 6/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer Manchester 5/30/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church - Ballwin, 567 St Joseph Ln Normandy 6/7/2020: 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., St Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd Saint Louis 5/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn-South County, 6291 S. Lindbergh Blvd, 5/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Rd 5/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave 5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Rd 5/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd. 6/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd 6/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/9/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave 6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton, 1973 Craigshire Rd 6/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton, 1973 Craigshire Rd 6/12/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Webster Groves Lions, 8352 Watson Road 6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Church, 13775 Tesson Ferry Road 6/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis Cardinals, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis Cardinals - South, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave 6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes UMC - Telegraph Road, 2761 Telegraph Road St. Louis 6/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue Valley Park 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave. Wildwood 5/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109 _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grace Hill Settlement House, 2125 Bissell St. 5/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills 5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Stephen Protomartyr, 3949 Wilmington 6/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch and St. Louis Blues Blood Drive, 1200 Lynch Street 6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave 6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., John Cochran Enright Building, 3710 Enright 6/10/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue 6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Favazza's on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave 6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Square INC, 4320 Forest Park Ave. _______________ Washington Potosi 5/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Potosi, 10479 State Highway P 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2218, 10202 West Highway E About blood donation All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross. * Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.