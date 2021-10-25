ST. LOUIS, MO – Madisen Basarich, an employee of the Pontoon Beach, Illinois Burger King®, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Burger King Scholars program. Basarich is one of 73 area college students, including 13 employees or children of employees, to receive a scholarship sponsored by franchisee Broadway Restaurant Group. Basarich will use the $1,000 scholarship towards tuition and plans to major in Nursing.

This year, Broadway Broadway Restaurant Group raised and distributed a record-breaking amount of $73,000 for scholarships, which are awarded to area Burger King employees, employee family members or local community members to attend an accredited two- or four-year accredited university, college or vocational-technical school. Winners were selected based on both academic record and community service experience.

“We know that the secret to a great customer experience is having a happy team. Awarding scholarships is just one of the ways that we support and invest in our employees,” said Henry Delouvrier, co-founder and managing partner of Broadway Restaurant Group. “Our Burger King Family Fund also supports employee families during emergencies and hardship situations. And, we provide a path to a rewarding career for those who want to build their future with Burger King. In fact, 90% of our managers were promoted from within.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Broadway Restaurant Group gave thank you bonuses totaling $450,000 to support employees for working through the difficult time.



