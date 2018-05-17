Madigan: 'We must look out for our children in regard to gun violence' Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – House Speaker Michael J. Madigan released the following statement Thursday: “The issues the governor raised in his amendatory veto of House Bill 1468 deserve a full hearing and consideration before the House. With this in mind, we have filed an amendment to Senate Bill 2580, containing the exact language the governor suggested. The amendment will be sent directly to the House floor this morning and a subject matter hearing on the measure will be held on Monday afternoon. We look forward to hearing from stakeholders and continuing our effort to keep our children, our schools and our communities safe from senseless gun violence.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip