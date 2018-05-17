SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – House Speaker Michael J. Madigan released the following statement Thursday:

“The issues the governor raised in his amendatory veto of House Bill 1468 deserve a full hearing and consideration before the House. With this in mind, we have filed an amendment to Senate Bill 2580, containing the exact language the governor suggested. The amendment will be sent directly to the House floor this morning and a subject matter hearing on the measure will be held on Monday afternoon. We look forward to hearing from stakeholders and continuing our effort to keep our children, our schools and our communities safe from senseless gun violence.”

