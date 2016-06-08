House Democrats committed to compromise, but question Rauner's refusal to fund vital needs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – House Speaker Michael Madigan released a statement following Gov. Bruce Rauner’s press conference Wednesday on the state budget:

“While Governor Rauner continues his campaign-style tour, laden with personal attacks against those with whom he says he wants to work cooperatively, we remain committed to finding a solution to the state budget crisis, including a temporary budget to ensure schools open on time.

“There are very real concerns within our caucus about the governor’s proposal that need to be answered. By not funding many critical programs and services, the governor is putting office supplies ahead of cancer prevention. He refuses to fund grants for college students in financial need, which would kick many students out of school. In his plan, the governor refuses to fund life-saving breast cancer screenings for women and programs for domestic violence and sexual assault victims. The governor's plan fails to fund programs that provide care to frail elderly residents.

“The governor wants to fund many operations of state government, including the state's vehicle fleet and office supplies instead of providing life-saving services for Illinoisans. We, and the people of Illinois that we serve, have very serious concerns with the governor refusing to fund these programs in his proposal. We are committed to negotiating with the governor to fund these programs within the temporary budget, but many questions remain.”

