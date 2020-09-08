A lot of breaking news late Friday and into the weekend...



First, the Chicago Sun-Times reported the federal prosecutors subpoenaed Illinois Senate President Don Harmon’s office for documents related to an investigation into House Speaker Mike Madigan’s role in a Chinatown development. This is a reminder that the Madigan corruption probe extends far beyond ComEd.



Second, a top ex-ComEd official was charged late Friday with conspiracy to commit bribery in connection with Madigan. A Northwestern law professor tells WBEZ that the announcement “signals by the U.S. attorney’s office that more is in the works” and that “this is the tip of the iceberg.”



Governor JB Pritzker should be asked to respond to both developments – will he still refuse to call on Madigan to resign despite the federal probe widening even further?



Third, the Illinois House launches its corruption probe of Speaker Mike Madigan this Thursday. But here’s what we don’t know: Will Madigan testify?

Will former Chicago Alderman Mike Zalewski testify? Will Zalewski’s daughter-in-law, Illinois Commerce Commission Chair Carrie Zalewski, testify about how she got appointed to the job by JB Pritzker?

Will we get to the bottom of all other Madigan-recommended political appointees in the Pritzker administration who may be connected to corruption?

Will any other Madigan confidantes testify?

Prepare yourselves: The three Democrats on the investigatory committee were hand-picked by Madigan. Their job is to make it look like a process is being allowed to proceed without allowing anything of substance to happen. JB Pritzker should be asked to comment after every hearing and either defend Madigan or finally call on him to resign.



Finally, here are three weekend editorials in case you missed them. Chicago Tribune: Illinois after Mike Madigan

Decatur Herald and Review: Madigan probe long overdue

Champaign News Gazette: House probe is new twist

