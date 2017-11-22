Listen to the story

WAVERLY - North Greene was led by a pair of Madi’s - Madi Evans and Madi McCleanning - in the 31-25 Waverly Tournament win over South County on Monday night.

Evans led the team’s scoring with 15 points, McClenning had 7 points, then Madilyn Gilmore had 4 points and Bree Barnard had 3 points and Tori Smith 2 points.

North Greene scored 9, 12, 5 and 5 points at the quarter marks for 31 total.

South County tallied 3, 8, 8 and 6 points in each of the quarters.

“Our effort was good and our defense was good,” said North Greene girls coach Jim Roesch. “Madi Evans stepped up and really helped us.”

Spartans’ star Blakely Brown, who is averaging 17 points a game, missed the contest with an injury.

