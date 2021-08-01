Article continues after sponsor message

Fair Pageant organizers made this statement: "Thank you to all of our fair queen contestants and entire pageant crew for a wonderful pageant."

Bouillon, a Carlinville native, plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College in the fall with a focus on education.

Alton's Elizabeth Moon, the 2019 Madison County Fair Pageant queen, crowned Bouillon with the honor. Moon served both 2019 and 2020 as fair queen because there was no pageant in 2020 because of COVID-19.