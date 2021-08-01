Madeline Bouilon and Kinley Heath Crowned Miss and Junior Miss At 2021 Madison County Fair Pageant
HIGHLAND - The Madison County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Pageant Queen were announced Saturday.
The new queen representatives are Miss - Madeline Bouillon and Junior Miss - Kinley Heath.
Fair Pageant organizers made this statement: "Thank you to all of our fair queen contestants and entire pageant crew for a wonderful pageant."
Bouillon, a Carlinville native, plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College in the fall with a focus on education.
Alton's Elizabeth Moon, the 2019 Madison County Fair Pageant queen, crowned Bouillon with the honor. Moon served both 2019 and 2020 as fair queen because there was no pageant in 2020 because of COVID-19.
