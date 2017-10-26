The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the hiring of Mike Maddux as the team pitching coach and the promotion of Bryan Eversgerd to serve as the new coach in their bullpen.

“We are very excited to welcome Mike to the Cardinals organization,” stated Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak via press release. “We also look forward to giving Bryan Eversgerd a well-deserved opportunity on our Major League staff.”

Having spent the last two seasons as the pitching coach in Washington, Maddux filled the same role with Texas from 2006-15. He was part of six postseason teams.

Maddux was in charge of the 2016 Nationals staff that recorded a franchise record with 1,476 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .234 batting average, also the best in club history. Last year, the Nationals ranked 6th among Major League Baseball pitching staffs in ERA (3.88) while ranking 7th in strikeouts (1,457).

The younger brother of Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, Mike also pitched in the big leagues–appearing in 472 games (48 starts) over 15 seasons with a record of 39-37 and a 4.05 ERA. He spent time with Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Diego, New York Mets, Pittsburgh, Boston, Seattle, Montreal, and Houston as a pitcher.

A pitching coach in the Cardinals organization for fifteen seasons, Eversgerd has spent the last five years at Memphis (AAA). In 2012, he was recognized with the George Kissell Award–which honors excellence in player development. Eversgerd also enjoyed a big league career, having made his MLB debut with St. Louis in 1994 and then moving to Montreal and Texas before finishing with the Cardinals in 1998.

photo credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports