EDWARDSVILLE – Maddie Stephen, who played a key role off the bench for the Edwardsville High girls basketball team, signed a letter-of-intent to play for Greenville University in a ceremony held Monday afternoon at the Edwardsville High School campus.

Stephen averaged 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this past season for the Tigers and is looking forward to playing for the Panthers, an NCAA Division III school under head coach Roy Mullholland.

Stephen was attracted to the university and its program right from the start.

“It was like my first visit there, and I loved the coach,” Stephen said, “and the players were so welcoming to me, and I love the style of play.”

The Panthers run a style similar to that of Edwardsville, which Stephen felt was a big factor in her decision.

“It’s kind of like similar like they run set play offenses and stuff,” Stephen said, “and I play like the same position as I would here, the number four, so that’s the main reason why I chose them.”

Stephen also considered Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, Emmanuel College in Boston and William Woods University in Fulton, Mo., before settling on Greenville. Stephen plans on majoring in sports management at Greenville with an eye on working in sports media one day.

“I want to get into the media side of sports, like broadcasting and stuff like that,” Stephen said.

Stephen thought the Tigers had a great season as one of the best teams in the St. Louis area, despite numerous losses to graduation from the previous season.

“I thought we had an amazing season,” Stephen said, “especially, like, because we lost a good group of players last year, so I think we definitely proved a lot of people wrong in that way.”

Stephen is looking ahead to the college experience at Greenville, with new coaches and teammates.

“I’m just excited to get settled in at college,” Stephen said, “like have a roommate, and then have new coaches and new teammates and stuff. That’s always exciting.”

And down the road, Stephen is looking forward to being involved in the media side of sports after graduation.

“I’m excited about that part,” Stephen said, “just to do the media side of broadcasting. That’s always been my dream job.”

