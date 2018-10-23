EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High girls’ volleyball outside hitter Maddie Isringhausen played a vital part in helping the Tigers win their Senior Night match against Breese Mater Dei Catholic Monday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym as Edwardsville defeated the Knights in three games.

And Isringhausen and her teammates wanted to win for the club’s only senior, Corrine Timmerman.

“I think we really wanted to play for her tonight,” Isringhausen said in a post match interview after the match. “She’s done so much for this season, and it just felt really, really good to play hard for her.”

It was an up-and-down match, and before the third game, when the Tigers felt down, head coach Lisa Orlet did a dance routine to pep up her team.

“The second game, our service game really broke down,” Isringhausen said. “We just couldn’t figure out a way to get the ball to Morgan (Tulacro), and put the ball away. But in the third game, Lisa just really wanted us to win for Corrine, and so, she was just hyper and stuff by doing her little dance and stuff. It was fun.”

Isringhausen is the daughter of former Cardinals’ relief pitcher Jason Isringhausen, and both work together in helping out Maddie.

“He helps me a lot with, like, my shoulder and stuff, with throwing,” Isringhausen said, “because it really helps when you’re trying to hit, like having a strong shoulder, so you work a lot, just like a long toss and stuff like that. But he wants to do more, we’re working on it. So, it’s a work in progress,” she said with a laugh.

The Tigers conclude the regular season this evening at Belleville West before going into the IHSA Class 4A playoffs, where Edwardsville will be hosting a regional. Isringhausen feels that her team has come a long way this season, and will be ready to go.

“I’m feeling really, really well,” Isringhausen said. “I think we’ve really come a really long way since the beginning of the season. We’ve all grown together as a team, and I think everything’s really starting to connect lately. Morgan has been playing so good, and we’ve connected with our hitters. And I think tomorrow, we’ll play really, really well; we played really well tonight, and I think we’ll go pretty far in the postseason.”

