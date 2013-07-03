Macy's Shop for a Cause Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Macy's will partner with Alton Little Theater to invite customers to participate in Macy's 8th annual national "Shop for a Cause" charity event on August 24th, 2013. Customers can purchase shopping passes from ALTON LITTLE THEATER during the run of MUSIC MAN (July 18th through 28th) at the

ALT Showplace and through the ALT office 618-462-3205. The Alton Little Theater Board of Governors will also beginning selling Shopping passes for $5 next week. Macy's "Shop for a Cause" is a unique one-day only shopping event created to support local charities' fund-raising efforts, which have helped raised more than $46 million for charities across the country since 2006. Charities keep 100% of the monies collected from sale of the $5 passes AND if customers buy just one item for $20 they will save enough on August 24th to recoup the purchase of the card. Jody Basola, Alton Little Theater's new Fund Raising Chairman calls "Shop for A Cause" a "WIN-WIN" for ALT Supporters and for people wanting/needing a good bargain right at the beginning of the school year. Please use time in July to purchase a $5 pass and support Alton Little Theater. (and check out ALT's Website at

http://www.altonlittletheater.org/).