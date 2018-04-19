ALTON - Mac's will be celebrating the 144th Kentucky Derby Race with a two-day event starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 4, in the Belle Street Beer Garden.

Flip the Frog will kick things off Friday playing live from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. as things roll into race day with the Smokin Oldies Band playing from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Live music will continue all day Saturday with Glendale Riders playing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by Pure Prairie League.

Mac's will be following up the Kentucky Derby with The Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight on Sunday, May 6.

Get out your big floppy hats and head to Mac's to see who will be presented the Garland of Roses, for more information visit Mac's Facebook page or call 618-465-1006.

