JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville area pet owners have a new, easy way to keep their pets clean at Macs Suds Pet Wash. Just two weeks after opening, the 24/7 self-service pet washing station has been receiving local praise for its convenience.

Located at 912 S. State St. in Jerseyville (next to the “Twice the Ice” machine between O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and Jersey State Bank), the pet wash operates much like a car wash, offering a “one-stop shop” for washing, conditioning, drying, and more.

Helpful step-by-step instructions are printed on the walls, with clearly labeled buttons available to select each of the washing and drying options offered. The cost is $15 per 20 minutes, payable by card only.

Jill and Doug Egelhoff are co-owners of Macs Suds Pet Wash. Jill said the community feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s been great,” Jill said of the community’s response. “They like the convenience, they think it’s a good deal - all of your supplies come with it, you get a blower and a vacuum, so it’s kind of like a one-stop shop.

“There’s a lot of people who, depending on the size of their pet, they can sometimes wash two or three pets at a time within that 20-minute time span. We’ve had really good feedback.”

Instead of pet owners using their own bathtubs at home, she added the standalone station offers “a great alternative to go somewhere else and leave the mess there.”

Jill said she and Doug identified a local need for a standalone pet-washing station, as the only one she knew of was attached to a car wash. After doing some research, they discovered All Paws Pet Wash, a company that builds customizable standalone pet washing stations. After visiting their manufacturing facility in Minnesota, they decided to bring one back to the region, first opening in Staunton at 800 N. Edwardsville St. on May 27, 2024.

Just over a month later, they decided on Jerseyville for their second location, as Jill said they know several pet owners in the area.

“The demographic is there as far as the numbers, and I know a lot of people who live out in Jerseyville, and they’re all pet owners,” Jill said. “We’ve heard nothing but good things about Jerseyville, so we wanted to put one there in hopes that it went well and everybody enjoyed it.”

Jill added that in the next few years, once they’re more established with their current locations, they may look to expand to another city. She also plans to look into ways to give back to the Staunton and Jerseyville communities, emphasizing that Macs Suds Pet Wash is a “small, family-owned business” that “adores animals.”

She encourages everyone who uses Macs Suds Pet Wash to submit a photo of their pet getting a bath at the station to their Facebook page for their July Photo Contest. Each pet pictured will have a chance to win a free toy, such as June’s contest winner, Heidi.

For more information and updates - and to participate in their ongoing July Photo Contest - visit the Macs Suds Pet Wash Facebook page.

