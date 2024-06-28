WOOD RIVER - The newest Mac’s location is officially open.

Mac's On Ferguson, located at 82 E. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River, is a convenience store with gaming opportunities for customers to enjoy. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 28, 2024, sponsored by the RiverBend Growth Association, Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup expressed his excitement to introduce Mac’s owner Rob Lenhardt to the community.

“We welcome Rob,” Stalcup said. “We welcome him and welcome him to our new retail downtown area.”

Lenhardt explained that the process of opening the convenience store has taken about a year. They received their gaming license a few weeks ago and then stayed busy “ordering and stocking” to prepare for their grand opening on June 28.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lenhardt expressed his excitement to see the new store in Wood River. He noted that the building has been completely remodeled to accommodate Mac’s.

“When it comes to getting the old building that sat empty for years renovated and fixed back up with a new business inside, that’s kind of the goal that I’ve set out, to get these buildings that have sat in these dilapidated areas for a long time that are empty and fix them up and put businesses in them,” he added. “It feels really good to see what it looked like a year ago and see what it looks like now. It’s totally different.”

Wood River marks Mac’s third location in the Riverbend area. Mac’s Downtown and convenience store are located in downtown Alton, and Mac’s Pizza and Poker is on Godfrey Road in Godfrey. Lenhardt noted that they aren’t stopping their expansion anytime soon.

“I have aspirations to do a couple more later this year or next year,” Lenhardt said. “I like the convenience store and restaurant kind of close or next to each other whenever I do these, so I’m looking forward to possibly having that as an option down the road.”

More like this: