ALTON - Mac’s Downtown is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity during the Cubs vs. Cardinals game this weekend.

On Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25, 2024, people can enjoy the ultimate two-day baseball watch party, complete with sports betting from a Las Vegas casino. From 5–8 p.m. on Friday and 4–7 p.m. on Saturday, Circa Resort and Casino from Las Vegas will be in Alton to share the sports betting experience with local community members. Anyone who RSVPs can also enjoy a complimentary buffet, and 101 ESPN will be onsite to do radio advertising at Mac’s.

“I don’t believe that a Las Vegas casino has probably ever come to Alton to do an event, so this is probably going to be a first,” said Rob Lenhardt, owner of Mac’s. “It’s different. It’s never been done. It’s cool.”

Lenhardt has been working with Circa Sports Illinois for the past six months. The company was looking to expand its reach to the “untapped market” in Southern Illinois.

Representatives from Las Vegas and Chicago will be present at Mac’s on Friday and Saturday. Circa Sports Illinois also partnered with 101 ESPN, and there will be a remote radio broadcast at Mac’s during the Cubs vs. Cardinals game this weekend.

Everyone who RSVPs to the event will also have access to an all-you-can-eat buffet. Lenhardt points out that this is a rare opportunity to enjoy the Las Vegas sports betting experience in Alton. He hopes to see a lot of people at Mac’s Downtown, located at 315 Belle Street in Alton, on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25, 2024.

“The people that come down, it’s a win for them, because how often do you get to go somewhere and enjoy a complimentary buffet on a Las Vegas casino?” Lenhardt laughed. “It’s a win/win for everybody.”

You can RSVP online to reserve your spot at Mac’s and enjoy the weekend’s festivities.

