ALTON - Mac's Timeout has one of the biggest Thanksgiving celebrations around today on Thanksgiving Day at 315 Belle Street, Alton. Mac's staff prepared 750 pounds of turkey and about 500 pounds of ham to feed 800-plus customers all day on Thursday, Rob Lenhardt, of Mac's, said. The event required several days of prep work.

Lenhardt also commended his dedicated staff that turns out to work Thanksgiving Day celebration, which he said rivals what they do on Kentucky Derby Day.

Lenhardt said after the COVID-19 Pandemic last year, people were really prepared for Thanksgiving with families this year. He said many of the people don't want to prepare a turkey or ham and fixings on their own and some don't have families to spend the day with, so it is a service to the community.

The cost per person is $19.99 for adults, $9.99 for children. The meal includes turkey and ham, potato casserole and gravy, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, and pie from Duke Bakery, a long-time participant in their big day.

Another interesting side note is every bit of the food leftover goes to first responders in Alton and some to area shelters.

"We have carry-out too and delivery," Lenhardt said. "It is a lot of work, we start several days ahead.

"It is so nice to see people happy and smiling on Thanksgiving with their families."

