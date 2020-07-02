Allan R. Castleberry Jr.

CARLINVILLE — Macoupin County State's Attorney Jennifer Watson on Friday announced a Roodhouse man will face murder charges after the death of a 23-month girl.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Macoupin County State's Attorney Jennifer Watson said she has filed first-degree murder charges against Allan R. Castleberry Jr. on Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Watson explained that on the morning of February 3, 2020, first responders were called to the child's home by the mother. The mother said her 23-month-old daughter, Gracie Ellen Rose, was not breathing.

The charge says Castleberry, the mother's live-in boyfriend at the time, hit Gracie's head against a wall, knowing such acts created a strong possibility of death. Watson said Gracie's death was "a tragic and senseless death."

Carlinville Police Chief Dave Haley agreed with Watson and said: "The charges against Castleberry are just the beginning in seeking justice for Gracie Ellen Rose."

The Macoupin County State's Attorney said Castleberry's bond was set at $1 million.

More like this:

Sep 6, 2023 - Troy Man Charged With Two Counts of First-Degree Murder

Sep 7, 2023 - Jersey State's Attorney Provides Details Of Case Where Vehicle Struck Elsah Bridge

Aug 4, 2023 - 15-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder In East St. Louis Case

Aug 17, 2023 - 21-Year-Old Alton Man Faces DUI, Reckless Homicide Charges

Jul 12, 2023 - ISP Makes Arrest Of Edwardsville Man For Aggravated Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol In Fatal Crash

Related Video:

Murder Press Conference Announcement

(Full Video) Ferguson grand jury announcement

 