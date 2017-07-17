CARLINVILLE - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a burglary/arson at 2:39 a.m. on Friday, July 14.

At that time and date, the the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office received 911 call from an individual in the 18000 block of Cinder Road, Carlinville, in reference to a burglary in progress. The caller stated that someone has broken into a shed located on the property and that the unknown subject was still in the building. The caller advised he was going to wait down the lane for a deputy to arrive.

The deputy quickly arrived and addressed the complaint and was advised it was still believed the unknown individual was in the shed. As the deputy approached the building, he could see smoke and an orange glow. The deputy had dispatch page out Carlinville Fire District. Once the fire department arrived on scene, the fire was extinguished and it was determined that the Illinois Fire Marshall should be notified. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, The Illinois Fire Marshall and the Carlinville Fire Protection District are actively working an investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the burglary/arson please contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office (217)854-3135 Ex.1 or call Macoupin/Montgomery County Crime stoppers.

Article continues after sponsor message

There are three ways to report a tip:

1 - Call 800-352-0136

2 - Submit a tip online

3 - Text a tip to CRIMES

More like this: