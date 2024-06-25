STAUNTON - Macoupin County Safe Families, a program under the Macoupin County Public Health Department, is hosting their first-ever Safe Families Golf Tournament on June 28, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Timber Lakes Golf Course, located at 3120 Forest Lake Lane in Staunton. The event aims to raise awareness and funds to support local families experiencing domestic violence.

Juliet Wooldridge, domestic violence advocate coordinator for Macoupin County Safe Families, said everyone from novice to expert golfers are welcome to “tee off for a good cause.”

"Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, this event is perfect for golfers of all skill levels," Wooldridge said. "Get ready to tee off for a good cause and support Safe Families, a local organization dedicated to helping families in need."

Participants can look forward to a four-man scramble format with an entry fee of $400 per team. Those interested can register by filling out this online form, contacting safefamilies@mcphd.net, or completing a form at Timber Lakes Golf Course; in-person registration will open at 8 a.m. before the tournament.

Raffle tickets and a 50/50 drawing will add to the day's activities, and skins and mulligans will be available for purchase on the day of the tournament. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the tournament; interested sponsors are encouraged to contact Lilly Booth with Safe Families for more details at lbooth@mcphd.net or 217-854-5322.

Macoupin County Safe Families has been providing free and confidential services to families facing domestic violence since 2000, offering support in areas including counseling, transportation, employment, education, basic needs, life skills, and more. The organization also assists survivors of domestic violence by accompanying them to court, helping with Orders of Protection, and creating safety plans.

Wooldridge added that the rising statistics of domestic violence in rural counties have motivated the organization to continue its mission.

"We support survivors of domestic violence by providing essential services and advocacy," she said. "We're proud to support individuals during a stressful and often emotional time in their lives."

For more information about the event or Macoupin County Safe Families, call 217-854-5322 or email jwooldridge@mcphd.net. Further details and updates can also be found on their website and Facebook page.

