CARLINVILLE - Bunker Hill resident Pam Monetti has been appointed by the Biden administration as the new Illinois Director for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representative Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13), a member of the House Agriculture Committee, released the following statement regarding Pam Monetti’s appointment:

“At our recommendation, the Biden Administration has made an excellent choice in appointing Pam Monetti to serve as the new Illinois Director for USDA Rural Development. With experience in state and federal government, Ms. Monetti is well-suited for the job. Her background has provided her with the insight and understanding of rural Illinois that is necessary to succeed in this position.

“We look forward to working alongside her to ensure that Illinois continues to receive federal investments to strengthen our rural communities.”

They added that Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who served as the Illinois Director prior to Monetti’s appointment, will be taking on a new role at the USDA.

“We’d also like to commend Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who preceded Ms. Monetti in this role, for her service to Illinois as she takes on a new challenge as the Administrator for the Rural Business Cooperative-Service at USDA.”

Monetti currently works as a Public Relations Marketing Specialist with Globe Life Insurance Company, working with over 300 labor unions across Illinois and Missouri. Described as an “advocate for working families on the federal, state, and local level,” Monetti was appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year to the Labor Advisory Board.

As previously reported on Riverbender.com, Monetti has over three decades of experience in community activism. Monetti began the Bunker Hill Independence Day Parade which continues today, served as president of the Bunker Hill District #8 school board, and served as the downstate staff assistant to former Democratic U.S. Congressman Phil Hare.

She also serves as the on the Bunker Hill School District Educational Foundation, is the labor liaison for the Southwest Illinois Division of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, and is a member of both the Illinois Women's Institute for Leadership Training Academy and the Office Professionals Employees International Union 277.

The USDA Illinois State Office for Rural Development, located in Champaign, Illinois, administers USDA Rural Development programs through 11 field offices in the state. These programs provide grants and loans for economic development in rural towns, ranging from water and wastewater systems, broadband, distance education, telehealth, solar and wind power on farms and rural businesses, housing, and upgrades to public facilities like schools, child care, libraries, and emergency first responders.

