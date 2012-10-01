MACOUPIN COUNTY HITS THE BIG SCREEN Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Now Playing: Premiere of Macoupin County’s ten promotional videos Show Time: Monday, October 9, 2012 – 5p.m. Article continues after sponsor message Cast: Macoupin County Board, Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, Local Businesses and Community Stakeholders Location: Marvel Theatre, 228 West Main, Carlinville, IL Synopsis: Come enjoy free popcorn and soda, compliments of the Marvel Theatre, as Macoupin County hits the big screen. Macoupin County Board has contracted with CGI Communications to produce a series of cost-free streaming videos on different sectors within the County. Don’t miss this Sneak Preview. See the videos as only few will see them – on the big screen! See you there!



