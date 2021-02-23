MACOUPIN - The Macoupin County Coroner’s Office was called to a single-motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 66 near Koniak Lane in Macoupin County on Monday, February 22, 2021. The lone victim, Frank R. Wargo, 67, of Benld, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:19 p.m. on Monday by Coroner Anthony Kravanya.

No autopsy will be performed nor will a Coroner’s Inquest be called.

Mt. Olive Fire and Rescue, Mt. Olive Police Department, Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police District 18 of Litchfield assisted with the accident.

Funeral arrangements for Frank Wargo will be handled by Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld.

The investigation continues and is being handled by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police District 18 of Litchfield.

