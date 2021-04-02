CARLINVILLE - The Macoupin County Coroner's Office announced Friday afternoon it was requested at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2020, by Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the 100 block of North Street in Brighton.

Coroner Anthony Kravanya said upon arrival to the scene on April 1, 2021, he pronounced James A. Iler, 47, of Brighton, deceased at the scene at 9:44 p.m. An autopsy was conducted on April 2, 2021. Funeral arrangements for James A. Iler will be handled by Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Coroner Kravanya added this is an active investigation and no additional information will be released at this time. The investigation is being handled by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6.

