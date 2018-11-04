CHESTERFIELD – A driver was pronounced deceased on scene by the Macoupin County Coroner just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The Macoupin County Coroner Office was called at 7:04 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident on IL Route 111 approximately 2 miles south of Chesterfield. Upon arrival, Coroner Targhetta pronounced a Macoupin County man dead at the scene at 7:45 p.m. The coroner said the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Medora Fire/Rescue Department and Area Ambulance Service responded along with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and ISP Troopers and Reconstructionist.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police said there were two driving units involved in the the the crash.

This is the iSP report: “The driver of Unit One was southbound on IL-111 and Unit Two was northbound on IL-111. For an unknown reason, Unit One crossed the center line and drove into Unit Two’s lane. Unit One struck Unit Two head-on. The driver and passenger of Unit 1 and the passenger of Unit Two were transported to Carlinville Area Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit Two was pronounced deceased on scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.

"Also, on scene to assist was Medora Fire Department and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. The roadway was shut down for approximately seven hours for the crash scene to be processed by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit (ISP TCRU). The driver of Unit One was cited the following: Improper Lane Usage, Driving on Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Driving Too Fast for Conditions. The crash remains under investigation by ISP TCRU.”

More like this: