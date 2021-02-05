Coroner Anthony KravanyaThe Macoupin County Coroner’s Office announced that a Virden man was pronounced dead at his residence at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

John W. Rennie, 58, of Virden was the man pronounced dead by Coroner Anthony Kravanya.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The investigation is being handled by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office, Virden Police Department and Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation – Zone 6.

Article continues after sponsor message

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The results of the autopsy are pending.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. John Rennie will be handled by Airsman and Calvert Funeral Home in Virden.

No other information has yet been released on the situation.

More like this:

Sep 29, 2023 - Letter To The Editor: Annual Anniversary Of Union Miners Event Is Oct. 12

Sep 25, 2023 - 125 Year Anniversary Of Virden Gun Battle Observed Oct. 8 - Commemoration Battle To Be Held At Noon

Yesterday - Virden Gun Battle 125th Anniversary Commemoration Sunday

Aug 14, 2023 - Raymond Man Dies In Single-Plane Crash In Virden

Jun 11, 2023 - Irish Flag Flies Over Mother Jones Grave For First Time In Nearly A Century

 