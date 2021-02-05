Listen to the story

The Macoupin County Coroner’s Office announced that a Virden man was pronounced dead at his residence at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

John W. Rennie, 58, of Virden was the man pronounced dead by Coroner Anthony Kravanya.

The investigation is being handled by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office, Virden Police Department and Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation – Zone 6.

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The results of the autopsy are pending.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. John Rennie will be handled by Airsman and Calvert Funeral Home in Virden.

No other information has yet been released on the situation.

