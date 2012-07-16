Who: State, Macoupin County officials and City of Carlinville officials will be on hand.

When: Friday July 20, 9a.m.

What: Ground-breaking ceremony of Macoupin County Business's Park main interior roadway newly named Macoupin Business Park Dr.

Where: 21736 Route 4, Carlinville, Illinois 62626

Why: Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, Macoupin County, City of Carlinville and Poggenpohl Redi-Mix partnered to bring the County its first business park. This ceremony will commemorate the hard work and determination to benefit the County as a whole.

Tours of Poggenpohl Redi-Mix and the Macoupin County Animal Shelter will be available following the ceremony.

