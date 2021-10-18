



EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club announced this week it has named Edwardsville High School student Mackenzie Allen as the Student of the Month. Allen was nominated by Edwardsville High School teacher, Ms. Nicole Heap.

Mackenzie is the daughter of Mark and Jill Allen. She is a member of the National Honor Society. She is the President of the Sign Language Club and participates in the Edwardsville High School Color Guard. Additionally, she volunteers in youth group and assists at local homeless shelters frequently. In her spare time, Mackenzie loves baking and teaching Sunday school to 2-6-year-olds.

Allen would like to attend Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville to major in Elementary Education. She would like to become a first-fourth-grade elementary teacher.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month during the school year. Every May, the Edwardsville High School staff choose one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship.

The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out nearly $32,000 in scholarships to local high school students.

