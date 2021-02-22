ALTON – A machine in the Alton Memorial Hospital café stands ready to help satisfy the hunger of employees, physicians and visitors during the hours when the café’s serving line is not open.

The byte machine, located along the wall near the café’s patio doors and next to the other vending machines, accepts any credit card (but not employee badges). Simply swipe your card to open the door. You will not be charged unless you remove anything from the machine, although the items inside are clearly visible through the door.

Once that item crosses from inside the machine to outside, your credit card will be charged for the item.

“We have mostly salads, sandwiches, parfait items and fruit cups in there,” said Ken Derienzo, manager of Morrison at AMH. “It’s a great convenience for people who want a quick bite to eat when the line isn’t open. The doors from the hallway into the café are always unlocked, so they can come in anytime and get something.”

The café serving line is open from 6:30-10:30 a.m.; 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; and 4-6 p.m. The café recently underwent a renovation and has reopened with a brighter look, new equipment in the serving area, a new condiment bar and some bar-style chairs and counters in the dining area.

