Nick and Chloe Maberry video of flooded Culp Lane area and Bryant Park:

BETHALTO - Nick Maberry and his daughter, Chloe, were out walking close to Bryant Park on Wednesday afternoon and he shared with media reps he had never witnessed anything like the way it was before in his 15 years in the community.

Nick Maberry and his daughter, took a video of the water at its peak on Wednesday and shared it with Riverbender.com. It is clickable at the end of the story.

Nick said his daughter and wife often join him for walks around the beautiful park, but that will have to be put on hold for a few days until the water recedes.

“We came down this morning and the roads were closed,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “My wife and Chloe walk with me here nearly every day. This has never happened before. This is very interesting.”

The Maberry family lives in a nearby neighborhood. He said the family was fortunate to not have water in the house, but water was in his neighborhood and some neighbors had problems with it.

“Our street floods quite a bit but our house is usually OK,” he said. “I have never seen this park so flooded.”

Nick praised the Bethalto Public Works Department for keeping track of the area because some motorists tried to drive through streets containing water near the park.

“The Public Works talked to them and told them they shouldn’t be doing that,” he said. “You have to be smart about not driving in water when it covers the road."

