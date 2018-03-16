ALTON - Jayce Maag was the catalyst for Marquette Catholic on Thursday night, with three hits and an RBI in the 3-1 victory over Granite City at Gordon Moore Park.

Luke Simmons was another key for the Explorers as the winning pitcher. He struck out nine and pitched seven innings.

The Explorers’ Kyle Begnel had two hits and Montana Gossage homered and Sam Cogan added a hit.

Freddie Edwards had two hits for the Warriors.

Marquette Catholic travels to Triad for an 11 a.m. Saturday game, then is idle until an 11 a.m. matchup on Saturday, March 24, against Calhoun at Gordon Moore Park.