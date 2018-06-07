Maag and Walker earn IHSBCA all-state honors
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON/CARROLLTON - The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association has once again recognized a handful of players from the Riverbender area.
Marquette Catholic’s Jayce Maag and Carrollton’s Nathan Walker were recognized with All-State honors in Class 2A and 1A respectively.
Maag, a senior shortstop, batted a .485 with 47 hits and 26 RBI in 97 at-bats. He helped lead the Explorers to a 20-10 season.
This is the second year in a row the Walker has garnered this award. It’s also the second consecutive season his batting average was over .500. He helped the Hawks to a 25-9 season and won their straight regional championship in the process.