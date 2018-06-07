ALTON/CARROLLTON - The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association has once again recognized a handful of players from the Riverbender area.

Marquette Catholic’s Jayce Maag and Carrollton’s Nathan Walker were recognized with All-State honors in Class 2A and 1A respectively.

Maag, a senior shortstop, batted a .485 with 47 hits and 26 RBI in 97 at-bats. He helped lead the Explorers to a 20-10 season.

This is the second year in a row the Walker has garnered this award. It’s also the second consecutive season his batting average was over .500. He helped the Hawks to a 25-9 season and won their straight regional championship in the process.