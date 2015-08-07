An explanation will come later today from manager Mike Matheny when he meets with the media in Milwaukee, but the St. Louis Cardinals have announced the recall of pitcher Tyler Lyons to their active roster. Infielder Greg Garcia was optioned to Memphis.

This will be the fourth stint of the season for Lyons with St. Louis, who is 2-1 with a 5.02 ERA in six starts this season. Besides his work as a starter, Lyons has also come out of the bullpen for the Cardinals–striking out 26 batters in 24.0 innings pitched during 11 career relief appearances.

Article continues after sponsor message

What role he will fill currently is not clear as Lance Lynn, Jaime Garcia, and John Lackey are currently scheduled to start in the weekend series against the Brewers.

Lyons last pitched on Monday as he picked up with win for Memphis with a 2-run, 9 strikeout performance over 7.0 innings.

Carlos Villanueva, who serves as the long-relief/insurance policy, last pitched on Wednesday when he threw 1.0 inning against Cincinnati.