The St. Louis Cardinals have announced infielder Greg Garcia and pitcher Tyler Lyons have been optioned to Memphis (AAA) while non-roster catcher Carson Kelly has been re-assigned to Palm Beach (A) and non-roster infielder Breyvic Valera to Memphis.

Lyons appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals last season, starting four of them but went 8-2 in 14 starts at Memphis.

He had spent part of this Spring Training working on the mechanics of his stretch.

“I always felt very comfortable out of the wind-up and we’ve been working even in just bullpens and this and that just trying to get my time down, trying to eliminate a lean that I’ve had essentially my whole life,” said Lyons after pitching from the stretch even with no runners on. ”

“It’s just repetition, prior to every pitch I have to concentrate on eliminating that lean and just taking everything straight to the plate,” added Lyons, who had seen improvement on his times. “Everything speeds up just a little bit, but at the same time I’ve always kind of leaned backwards a little bit right before that start and it’s about eliminating that all together.”

Lyons appeared in three Grapefruit League games this spring and allowed seven earned runs on nine hits in five innings. He struck out four batters and walked two.

The Cardinals now have 48 players in big league camp and there are 36 players on the 40-man roster.

