The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the activation of pitcher Tyler Lyons from the 10-day disabled list. In the corresponding roster move, pitcher Sam Tuivailala has been optioned to Memphis (AAA).

After beginning the 2017 season on the disabled list while recovering from off-season right knee surgery, Lyons appeared in a pair of games for St. Louis, allowing one run in 3.0 innings pitched, before a right intercostal strain landed him back on the disabled list.

Placed on the disabled list May 28th, Lyons made three injury rehabilitation appearances–one each at Peoria (A), Memphis (AAA), and then Springfield (AA). He was a combined 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA in those three appearances, striking out seven.

“This last outing was the best I’ve felt the whole time,” said Lyons on Sunday after rejoining the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. “I’m happy with that and think I’m heading in the right direction.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In that last outing, Lyons went 5.0 innings with 3 hits, 3.0 runs, and 3 strikeouts. He threw 58 pitches (44 strikes).

It will still be a process moving forward for Lyons, not because of the intercostal but because of his off-season.

“I’ve started doing more in the weight room and running, just trying to get back my entire body,” he said. “I wasn’t able to prepare the same way going into this year as I was in years past. I didn’t have an off-season, I was on crutches. Through Spring Training, we did a lot of maintenance stuff just to be able to do things and be on the knee and everything else.

“But as far as like weight training, running, and stuff–I didn’t do any of that in Spring Training. And so I think my body is still just playing catch up with trying to get back to where it was because I wasn’t able to prepare the same way as I was used to doing.”

Tuivailala has made 10 appearances for the Cardinals this season, going 2-1 with a 3.27 ERA in 11 innings.

Thanks for reading and a reminder you can follow me on Twitter: @StullySTL