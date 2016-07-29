Name:  Lynnox Elayne Hailer

Parents: Donetta Barnes-Sandidge and Ian Anthony Hailer of Alton

Weight:  7lbs 5 oz

Length:  19 1/2 inches

Time:   9:28 a.m.

Date:  July 27, 2016

Anderson hospital

Grandparents: Leah Sandidge, Donnie Sandidge, Terry Holt, G. Steven Hailer

Great grandparents: Sherri Sandidge, Nancy Barnes, Michael Barnes, Dee Holt, Jerry Holt, and Carol Hailer. Great Great Grandmas Golda Whipple, Thelma Voigt

