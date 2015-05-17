Plain and simple, Lance Lynn came up big for the St. Louis Cardinals in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

“Lance was great, no question about it,” stated Mike Matheny afterwards. “That’s what you really want from a guy that’s helping take charge of a staff. That’s the kind of outing we need somebody to step up big and bow his neck and say this is my game and that’s exactly what he did.”

“When it’s all said and done, we just try to go out and win the game we’re starting that day, that’s as simple as we try and get it–we’re not smart enough to think ahead,” downplayed Lynn with a smile. “Think about the one you have right in front of you and after that think about the next one.”

He finished with a line of 7.1 IP, 6 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, and 7 Ks. He threw 119 pitches–the fourth most in a game for his career.

“I’ve been telling people for years there’s no need to have a pitch count on me, that it’s pointless,” quipped Lynn.

It was also the longest outing of the season for Lynn and longest for the Cardinals since John Lackey went 7.2 innings on May 7th. Since that time the St. Louis rotation went as follows:

John Lackey 5/7…7.2 IP 5/13…5.1 IP

Article continues after sponsor message

Michael Wacha 5/8…6.0 IP 5/14…5.0 IP

Carlos Martinez 5/9…5.1 IP 5/15…5.0 IP

Tyler Lyons 5/10…5.0 IP 5/16…3.2 IP

Lance Lynn 5/12…6.0 IP 5/17…7.1 IP

That has left the bullpen to handle 32.2 innings over the stretch. Seth Maness bounced back from a rough outing on Friday to induce a key 5-4-3 double play to end the 7th inning with the Cardinals one run lead intact.

“It’s a crazy game,” said Maness. “You go out one day and you give up five hits and you just get beat around. You come back out, got to be ready the next day. Short term amnesia. You’ve just got to be ready to go every day.”

Lynn also helped out at the plate–driving in the first run of the game for the Cardinals with a single down the right field line in the third inning.

photo credit: Jeff Roberson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports