(Busch Stadium) The Springfield Cardinals will have a change to their scheduled rotation on Wednesday as Lance Lynn is heading down to continue his rehab from Tommy John surgery.

“I believe he’s in that 40-range,” shared St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak regarding the pitch count for the right-hander.

This will be the third rehab start for Lynn, who made the comparison of this being along the lines of a third start in Spring Training. In his prior two starts, he threw a combined total of 3.2 innings and allowed 3 runs, 1 earned, and 4 hits with 4 strikeouts at Palm Beach (A+).

While there is enough time left in the minor league schedule for Lynn to get a couple of more rehab starts, the likelihood of him returning to the 25-man active roster remains slim.

“I think the way we really ought to look at the next three to four weeks is just ultimately where he feels confident going into Spring Training,” said Mozeliak. “Now if there is some upside where we can get something out of him this year, that’s great–but that’s not something we’re playing for.”

Ideally, Lynn is looking to finish his rehab and throwing program as prescribed, which would then allow him a normal offseason of two months off before he began getting ready for Spring Training.

“In a lot of ways, we never had any pressure on him in the sense of where we weren’t saying ‘we gotta get him back’ so in that regard, I feel like he’s been able to work at his own pace,” said Mozeliak.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports