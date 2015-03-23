UPDATED!! A rain delay of nearly an hour ended the game between the St. Louis and Boston today after 4 1/2 innings and the Cardinals on top 2-0. Lance Lynn pitched all four innings and allowed only one hit and retired all nine batters afterwards while striking out three and walking none.

Pitcher Lance Lynn returns to Grapefruit League action today as he starts for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers this afternoon. It will be the first game for the right-hander since he suffered a mild hip flexor strain in his first start on March 8th.

Lynn resumed playing catch soon after and threw a simulated game this past Wednesday before receiving clearance for today’s start.

–Mark Reynolds will be starting and see his first innings in left field. More common to see him at first or third base, Reynolds has also played a pair of innings in right field this spring–part of the hybrid versatility many on the Cardinals bench offer.