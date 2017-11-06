As free agency officially opened this afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals announced a series of moves which included extending a qualifying offer to pitcher Lance Lynn.

Lynn will now have 10 days to decide if he will accept the $17.4 million offer, or remain a free agent and sign with any team of his choosing. He is expected to decline the qualifier and test the open market. If Lynn signs with another team, the Cardinals would receive a compensatory draft pick.

Meanwhile pitcher Trevor Rosenthal was given his unconditional release. Speaking last Friday, John Mozeliak had indicated it would be “very tough” for the Cardinals to tender Rosenthal–who is continuing to rehab from Tommy John surgery, but is also arbitration eligible and could received close to $8 million.

Infielder Alex Mejia and catcher Alberto Rosario were outrighted from the 40-man roster. Mejia, who made his ML debut this past season and appeared in 29 games, has been re-assigned to Memphis (AAA).

Rosario can now become a minor league free agent.

The Cardinals 40-man roster now holds 35 players.

